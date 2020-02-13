Men Who Posed As Wu Tang Clan Members Scammed Hotels For More Than $100K In Atlanta

Men Who Posed As Wu Tang Clan Members Scammed Hotels For More Than $100K In Atlanta

Two men were arrested after they posed as members of the Wu Tang Clan in three different five star Georgia hotels, totaling over $100K in goods and services.

Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington told hotel management at the Georgian Terrace Hotel and Hyatt Regency in Atlanta that hey were WTC members who were managed by Roc Nation. The two men drove a Rolls Royce Phantom and rented from A-National Limousine, totaling a whopping $60K. Barnes-Burpo and Washington also booked Atlanta-area studios like real rappers, racking up a $17K tab in unpaid studio time.

The duo were caught the third time in an Augusta, Georgia, where the hotel staff immediately caught on to their scam. Barnes-Burpo and Washington were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.