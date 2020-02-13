The singer who left jaws on the floor from her famous King Magazine cover is officially off the market.

Mya is taking “real G’s move in silence” to a Bridal level as the “Like woah” performer secretly got hitched back in December.

According to TMZ, Mya was married in Seychelles In East Africa. The 40-year-old managed to keep her relationship very low-key as it is not publicly known who she got hitched to.

Mya was recently a cast member on Lil Kim’s reality show Girls Cruise on VH1. congrats to the newleywed.