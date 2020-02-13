Nas is Working on a New Album According to Big Sean

Big Sean is working on his highly-anticipated project, and while we don’t have a release date, he did confirm that another well-respected artist is also working on a new album.

The Detroit emcee posted a video of a studio session he was at with Nas. “By the way Nas gonna drop a new album,” Sean said while pointing the camera to the Queens legend. “I’m putting Nas on blast right now.” Esco also teased this unnamed album. “It be something like that,” he says. “It’s kinda hard to replace me, man.”

It’s unclear whether or not the two rappers were working on a collaborative effort or if they were just kicking it.

Sean’s Instagram story indicates that he was cooking up in the studio for at least 12 hours, so we may see a collaboration between them soon.