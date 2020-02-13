According to funnyman Nick Cannon, Tekashi was an informant for the FBI before his November 2018 racketeering arrest along with the Nine Trey Gangstas Blood gang.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Cannon speculates that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was being used by federal authorities to bring down the Nine Trey Bloods. The Wildin’ Out host said, “Let’s just talk about the FBI for a second. The way this is all broken down, they needed to get an entire community. So the way to get that is through stunting. The music industry. Showing what they can do. And they will use this kid that has a lot of attention to take down that entire community.”

Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for his role in the racketeering case against the Nine Trey Blood organization. He will be released sometime this year, being that he received time served for his incarceration since late 2018.

For testifying against his former gang, the “Gummo” rapper received a considerable time reduction for his cooperation. Also, upon his release he is required by the FBI to continue to cooperate with them for an unspecified amount of time.