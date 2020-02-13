J. Cole’s Dreamville and Puma linked up on a new shoe line and to promote the upcoming brand, the Brands dropped The Dreamer on YouTube.

The 5-minute film features a young boy named Jermaine, meant to be J. Cole, trying to work on his game during an adult pickup game at the local park.

The young dreamer develops his game throughout the film eventually leading to the dreadlocked lyricist we know today displaying his talent for the game.

Puma and Dreamville’s collaboration has become official despite news of the venture happening first came out in November. Perhaps to add some attraction as we approach All-Star weekend they decided to drop the motivational film.