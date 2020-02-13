We have been waiting for it. Someone finally admits that both sides of this SnoopGayleKobe-Gate could have handled themselves better.

Absolving personal feelings and beliefs, without advocating for people to be on their sides, both Gayle King and Snoop have offered up sincere and clear olive branches.

While we heard from Gayle and her side a few days ago, Snoop has been reluctant to retract his statements. At first, he gave a “sorta” apology that seemed to cover himself in light of his comments, this time he flat out stated what he was sorry for.

Check out the OG and see how an apology (no matter how late it is) is supposed to be done.

Apparently, the Doggfather had a talk with his mother and she set him straight.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. So when you’re wrong you have to fix it. Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions… me being angry at the questions you asked.”

“Um… I overreacted. I should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So, I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that any time you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong.”

“I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”

Salute to you, Snoop. That took a big man to do that.