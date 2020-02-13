The second Democratic primary of the 2020 election has concluded in New Hampshire and unlike Iowa, where results were murky, the New Hampshire primary has confidently concluded that Bernie Sanders is the victor.

The Vermont senator, who enjoyed a meteoric rise to the national stage in the 2016 election before losing the nomination to Hillary Clinton, has been endorsed by people from all walks of life- as well as some major celebrities, including some notable hip-hop artists, listed here.

Cardi B

One of Sanders’ most outspoken advocates, Cardi B has not only publicly supported Sanders (with him returning the favor of support earlier this year), but she also had the opportunity to interview him for a campaign promotion in the fall of last year.

T.I.

This will be the second election that T.I. has supported Sanders. In an interview with Politico, the Atlanta rapper said the following: “Right now, I think that the only person that I see who has a base that’s strong enough to oppose him is Bernie. Biden’s got bigger numbers but Bernie’s base is more passionate. He’s the complete antithesis of what Trump represents.”

Mike Posner

Mike Posner took to the campaign trail for Bernie Sanders, leading volunteers at a canvassing event ahead of the Iowa primaries.

Killer Mike

Killer Mike, a rapper and well-known activist, also had the opportunity to interview Sanders (who he has backed in both the 2016 and 2020 elections). To Sanders, the rapper said “I can honestly say that your integrity propels and compels me to keep supporting you. Your policy is the only policy that I have seen in my lifetime that matches up with the policy of what was the Poor People’s Campaign. It is the only policy that matches up with what is fair and just.”

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty showed his enthusiasm for Sanders when he enthusiastically retweeted a Sanders campaign video with the caption “Let’s gooooooo.”

Tony! Toni! Tone!

The legendary R&B group got the Bernie crowd going last spring when they performed live at the Bernie Sanders rally at San Francisco Great Meadow Park in March of 2019.

Lizzo

While she didn’t specifically endorse them, last fall Lizzo tweeted about Bernie Sanders, asking to “drop the ageism s***.”