A one-of-one Michael Jordan and LeBron James basketball card recently sold for $900,000.

No, seriously.

The card came with an NBA logo patch from each of their jerseys. It is now the most expensive basketball card ever.

Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions sold the rarity, a 2003-2004 Upper Deck “Exquisite Collection” card.

This is not the old school professional sports cards that came with chewing gum. Goldin Auctions has also sold the most expensive baseball card ever.

In 2013, they sold the Honus “Jumbo” Wagner at auction for $2.1 million only to beat that record on October 1, 2016 reselling it for $3.12 million.

Wagner, an American baseball shortstop who played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1897 to 1917, almost entirely for the Pittsburgh Pirates.