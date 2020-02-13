On this day in 1996, Lauryn Hill, Pras and Wyclef Jean decided that Blunted On Reality would not be the beginning and ending of their illustrious careers and dropped their second, classic LP The Score.

Even though the explosive success of their sophomore album was unexpected, resulting in the crews breakup, the impact of the project catapulted the careers of all three members. The Score’s apex came during a time when gangsta rap was making its way East, giving any other form of lyricism a narrow lane to success.

The commercial success of the album came from singles such as the bubbly “Fu-Gee-La”, the Hip Hop remake of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly’, “Ready Or Not” and the album’s Diamond D-produced title track.

Salute to Pras, Clef, Ms. Hill, John Forte, Salaam Remi, Young Zee, Rah Digga and everyone involved in this monumental piece of Hip Hop history!