Two Ohio State football players have been dismissed from the team following being charged for rape and kidnapping.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were taken into custody Tuesday night after police obtained a warrant for their arrest.

According to an affidavit filed in court by Columbus police (via NPR), a woman was spending time with Riep at the off-campus apartment he shared with Wint on the evening of February 4, 2020.

After they began having what was described as consensual sex with Riep, the woman moved away and said she did not want to continue.

She told police that Wint entered the room and Riep asked her if Wint could join. At that point, she stated to the police that Riep grabbed her by the neck, forcing her to have sex. She also said that Riep pinned her in place while Wint forced oral sex on her.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Wednesday while announcing that he had dismissed the two players from the team. “The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Both Wint and Wint were junior defensive backs on the football team last season. Riep had two interceptions last season and had 13 tackles in 26 games entering the season.

Stay tuned for further information as this story is still developing.