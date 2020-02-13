TX. Stripper Who Fell Off Pole Says She Never Wants To Dance Again

After a death-defying, almost 20-foot fall, a Texas exotic dancer has decided to hang up her clear heels forever.

According to reports from those close to Genea Sky, the stripper who came crashing down to the dance stage from just mere feet from the ceiling of the XTC Gentlemen’s Club in Dallas, has decided to end her career in exotic dancing. It’s being said that the fall and her injuries have scared Sky from ever wanting to dance again.

As previously reported, Sky fell almost 20 feet to the stage, breaking her jaw and spraining her ankle.

The ironic part is that since the accident, Genea has received numerous offers from around the country to dance in strip clubs and music videos, but Sky says she wants none of the attention.

Sky has appeared in several music videos, including G-Eazy’s “No Limit” (Remix) video.