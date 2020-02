Today, Red Bull releases the official trailer for upcoming full-length documentary Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia. The 60-minute unfiltered film stars cultural icon, Teyana Taylor, and will grant fans a front row seat to the inner workings of her creative process as she concepts and prepares her biggest show to date.

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia will be available to watch and embed in full on YouTube and Red Bull TV on February 20.