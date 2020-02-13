A college football player wanted all the smoke during his arrest in Ohio, when the six foot something linebacker body slammed the cop who was detaining him and it was all captured on police cam.

Police in Grove City, OH were called by a woman who claimed that Eastern Kentucky University linebacker Michael Harris was “acting erratic”. The woman alleged that he 19 year old football player was being “aggressive” and “did not seem to be ‘all there.'”

When officers arrived on the scene, police claim that Harris became violent. In the video it can be seen that a grappling match between Harris and the cop ensued, but it took an immediate turn when the football player picked up the cop and slammed him to the ground.

Fortunately, the officer was not injured.

Harris was eventually detained after the melee. Police say that they recovered pills and a digital scale in Harris’ car, which they said is “consistent with drug use.”

Harris has been hit with a felony charge of assault for the incident, as well as three misdemeanor charges — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing officials business.