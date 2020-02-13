One of the four who were involved in the murder of XXXTentacion has been denied bond.

Court documents obtained by XXL state a judge has denied bond for Trayvon Newsmen, who was charged with capital homicide with Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, and Dedrick Williams. They all are accused of killing the young rapper mid-June at the Motorsport in Florida.

His lawyer was entitled to be on bond before the murder trial began. It was approved in October but later on, they received more evidence of the murder by finding a deadly weapon. Trayvon is the last person to be charged with murder and arrested by turning himself in August of 2018. He pleaded not guilty to it.