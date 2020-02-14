HEARTBREAKING: Both Lauren London and Vanessa Bryant Both Post Valentine’s Messages For Kobe and Nip

HEARTBREAKING: Both Lauren London and Vanessa Bryant Both Post Valentine’s Messages For Kobe and Nip

On their first Valentine’s Day with their husbands, but Lauren London and Vanessa Bryant remember the men that made them smile.

Lauren posted this first post of she and Nipsey Hussle seeming to cruise down a sunny Southern California street.

In her message, she said “You used to tell me that Everyday was Valentine 💙 but you always made it special anyway ✨🙏🏽 I love you Ermias LLNH”

Fans chimed in, sympathetic to her loss with a flood of blue hearts.

Her next post was an old one from Nipsey himself, this one was to the ladies out there where are what he considers “solid.”

Nipsey’s post said, “Happy valentine day to all tha solid women keepin it 100 w they self.”

Another person spending Valentine’s Day without her man for the first time in a long time in over 20 years, is Vanessa Bryant. To a backdrop of Lauryn Hill’s “Tell Him” from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, she had a heart-tugging, tearjerking picture of she and her when they were in their early 20s.

The lyrics say so beautifully:

“Let me be patient let me be kind

Make me unselfish without being blind

Though I may suffer I’ll envy it not

And endure what comes

‘Cause he’s all that I got and tell him”

“Tell him I need him

Tell him I love him

And it’ll be alright

Tell him, tell him I need him

Tell him, I love him

It’ll be alright”

“Now I may have faith to make mountains fall

But if I lack love then I am nothin’ at all

I can give away everything I possess

But left without love then I have no happiness

I know I’m imperfect (I know I’m imperfect)

And not without sin (and not without sin)

But now that I’m older all childish things end and tell him”

This should be a reminder, these two ladies misfortunes, for all of you to tell your loved ones as frequently as possible, to love them.

In fact, Lauren in the sweet way put it out there after Kobe and Gianna’s passing.

“Heart is heavy.

There are no words

Just real conversations with God.

Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family.”

Yeah… heavy is the heart… Yup… Just a real conversation with God… My, My, My… Vanessa and family, you have our hearts on this day of sharing hearts.