Hip-Hop is full of thugs, hard rocks, playas, and gold diggers. If you just listen to the radio or take any of the music that is pushed hard on us, you might believe that on face value we never fall in love.

That’s would be a big old negative. Check out these songs that would definitely make your Valentine’s Day special

1. 50 Cent, 21 Questions (2003)

2. LL Cool J, I Need Love (1987)

3. Common, The Light (2000)

4. Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige, I’ll Be There for You/ All I Need [Puff Daddy Remix] (1996)

5. Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell, Beautiful (2003)

6. Ghostface Killah featuring Raekwon and Cappodonna, Camay (1996)

7. Nicki Minaj, Your Love (2010)

8. Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland (2002)

9. Slick Rick, Teenage Love (1988)

10. Eve, Gangsta Lovin’ (2002)