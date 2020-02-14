JoeFreshGoods is holding down his hometown in a collaboration with Crown Royal Regal Apple for a limited-edition apparel and accessories capsule collection.



Crown Royal x Joe Freshgoods Present ROYAL APPLE GOODS will debut Friday, February 14 at The Royal Pop Up, a one-stop-shop for guests to look and feel their freshest leading into the year’s biggest star-studded basketball weekend.



“I’ve always had a great love affair with Crown Royal, so this partnership felt like the thing to do. They’re re-defining royalty in a way that’s relevant to a new generation – to creators and people and from all walks of life – and I’m really excited to be a part of it,” said Freshgoods.

The collection comes with sneaker bags made from the Crown Royal Regal Apple bag, hoodies, t-shirts, bandanas, and tote bags.