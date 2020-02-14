Coming up on the three-week mark since the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, the world is definitely still mourning such a tragic loss. There are stages to grief and loss and Los Angeles Laker, Lou Williams, has chosen to use music as an outlet to express his heartache. Today [February 13th], Lou Williams released his new single, ‘24’, in honor of Kobe Bryant, and as an open letter to cope with his passing. ‘24’ is produced by Don Cannon and features Mitchelle’l and Landstrip Chip.

In the song, Lou Williams can be heard rapping about how big of an influence Bryant had on Williams as a man, in the game of basketball, and in life overall. He details the bond the two shared and specific life experiences that will live in his memory forever. Unlike many, Williams shared a very unique experience of having the opportunity to actually play alongside Bryant in his final season in the NBA before Bryant’s retirement. In the song, Williams even mentions Bryant’s daughter GiGi, her impact, and the sorrow it brought him being that he, too, is a #GirlDad.

Continuing such a seamless pursuit and balance between basketball and music, ‘24’ will be apart of Williams’ six-song EP ‘Syx Piece’ to be released tomorrow [February 14th]. You can stream ‘24’ here.