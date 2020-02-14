Boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, has signed with Paradigm Sports Management.

The agency famously represents “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. The move comes on the heels of Senator Pacquiao’s 2018 exclusive agreement to work with manager / advisor Al Haymon.

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

Haymon is the creator of the Premier Boxing Champions fight series and an advisor to many high-level boxers. His most famous client is Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao (62-7-2) is a three-time Fighter of the Year and former Boxing Writers Association of America’s Fighter of the Decade. The 42-year-old is currently the WBA welterweight champion on a three-fight win streak.

Many have speculated if Pacquaio will have a super-fight with McGregor in the future and this step certainly makes it more tangible.