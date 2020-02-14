Oklahoma plans to continue executing death row inmates after lethal injections were put on hold due to a series of incidents. Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections director, Scott Crow, along with Attorney General Mike Hunter, and Governor Kevin Stitt told reporters that the state will now utilize a three-drug deadly infusion, protocol. The three drugs to be used are midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride.

“I believe capital punishment is appropriate for the most heinous of crimes and it is our duty as state officials to obey the laws of the state of Oklahoma by carrying out this somber task,” said Stitt.

Public defender, Dale Baich speaks on his disappointment that the state is choosing to follow through with the three-drug execution after past reports of the lethal injection have been utilized in past hazardous executions. “Oklahoma’s history of mistakes and malfeasance reveals a culture of carelessness around executions that should give everyone pause,” said Baich. “In the next few days, we will advise the federal court and continue with the ongoing litigation challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s protocol.”

Oklahoma was once classified as having one of the busiest death chambers in the country. Executions were to be postponed following a 2015 mixup of the wrong drugs to inmates. In 2016, Oklahoma voters approved a state question, encouraging the use of the death penalty. Currently, there are 47 inmates on Death Row in Oklahoma. Reverend Paul Coakley belies that “We deserve justice for these heinous crimes, but we don’t end the cycle of violence by committing more violence.”