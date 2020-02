Images from an unknown photo shoot have surfaced that shows Snoop Dogg’s oldest son Cordell wearing eyeliner and earrings. To top off Broadus’ Prince look, he donned a pink sweater vest with a large pink flower on the front over a lace shirt.

It is unclear when the pictures were taken or for what purpose, but it’ definitely not what Cordell’s future looked like from America’s living rooms on Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood reality show over a decade ago. The 22 year old former UCLA wide receiver hung up his cleats back in 2015. Maybe he traded his gridiron dreams for modeling.