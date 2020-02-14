Rick James may be dead, but his legacy (for the good and for the bad) still is alive and well. Recently, his estate James dragged to court for an alleged crime from about 40 years ago.

The estate of Rick James is being sued for $50,000 million dollars in damages from an alleged rape that happened in Richmond, New York involving a minor. The minor is now in her 50s and has hired a law firm in Manhattan, Oddo & Babat, to represent her— giving her justice after years of trauma.

According to Court House News, who discovered the affidavit and summons with notice filed on Thursday, Feb. 13th n Erie County Supreme Court, the funk star took advantage of the girl who was living in a group home ran by two of his friends. The group home was located on Richmond Avenue and was a part of the Youth Detention Center #6 Program.

She alleges the house parents introduced the funk singer to the young ladies in the group home. Most of them were excited to see him because he was a star. However, she was not. She believed that he was crude and left the space where they were all gathered after dinner. She went to her room to read a book.

Uninvitedly, he came in and assaulted her. Almost 15 years her senior, she alleges that he not only raped her by ejaculated inside of her, creating an opportunity for a teenaged pregnancy.

“I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you,’” she says in the affidavit.

She continues, “I abused alcohol briefly as a young teenager, used drugs, suffered from low self-esteem, had serious thoughts of suicide, and had difficulty concentrating, all from Rick James’s rape,” the affidavit states, adding that she also suffers from panic attacks, nightmares, and flashbacks.

“This traumatic experience has caused me everlasting damage and I would like to preserve my privacy in this matter.”

Attorney David Oddo says his team performed “a very thorough and incredulous investigation into these allegations and determined that they are highly credible.”