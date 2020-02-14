The Migos are back!



The rap trio just dropped their new song and video for “Give No Fxk” feat. Young Thug & Travis Scott, on Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Records. The masses in Times Square, NY were able to watch the video as it premiered on the Viacom Billboard near 42nd Street today.



This marks Migos’ first new single since Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2. Making a cameo in the “Give No Fxk” video are Quavo’s girlfriend, Saweetie, and the Can-Am Ryker, the three-wheel vehicle that the group brought into the mainstream in 2019.

Check out the video here:

Photo Credit : Rony Alwin