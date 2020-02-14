The Weeknd has announced the name of his upcoming album, After Hours, coming soon via XO Records / Republic Records.

The album has been led by his two Platinum singles “Heartless“, which previously hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Blinding Lights” along with outstanding live performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Blinding Lights” also soundtracked the Mercedes-Benz EQC campaign which The Weeknd starred in and served as creative director for. Last week he also scored his first ever UK #1 song with “Blinding Lights” and also earned his 10th #1 song on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs chart.

On March 7th, The Weeknd will be making his third appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

