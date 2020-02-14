Looking to entertain that special someone with a night they won’t forget? This Saturday February 15th, Adam Torres Presents Ladies Night R&B Super Jam with an all-star R&B lineup at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn N.Y.



Every year, Adam Torres brings the heat with A-list superstars, and explosive unforgettable shows that outdo the last. This year the tradition continues with heavy hitters. The stage will be star-studded with multi-platinum selling artists, Maxwell, EnVogue, The Dream, Jagged Edge, Musiq Soulchild, Carl Thomas, Mase, and Rotimi. This event sells out every year at this historic NYC venue. Each performer aways bring there A-game (as well as a few surprise guests) when performing at the biggest sold out shows in one of the greatest city’s in the world.



Let’s check out who will be at arguably one of the most anticipated concerts each year. You don’t want to miss this.

CLICK HERE before tickets sell out