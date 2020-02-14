Today In Hip Hop History: The Funky 4 + 1 More Became The First Hip Hop Act To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’

On this date in 1981, the pioneering Hip Hop group The Funky 4 + 1 More became the first Hip Hop group to perform live on a national television broadcast.

Formed in The Bronx in 1976, originally comprised of K.K. Rockwell, Keith Keith, Sha Rock and Rahiem of the Furious Five, Li’l Rodney C. and Jazzy Jeff, the group made history when they appeared on a season-six episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Blondie’s Deborah Harry for a performance of its nine-minute hit “That’s The Joint,” which was ranked No. 41 on VH1‘s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop list in 2008.

Interestingly enough however, Harry was not only the host, but the main musical guest that evening, performing covers of Teddy Pendergrass’ “Love TKO” and Devo’s “Come Back Jonee.” But she was also allowed to pick a fellow musical guest to accompany her on the program, and decided to go with Funky 4 + 1 More.