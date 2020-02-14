It seems like everything Rihanna touches becomes… FANTABULOUS!

From her clothing line to her make-up to the sneakers to the music, she simply has a way of upping the ante in any industry and defining what folk consider a Boss. Not Lady Boss. Just Boss.

And now, according to the fever she has created on Instagram, her new book is not going to be an exception.

On a post, she says:

“Happy Valentine’s Day!

I wanted to give y’all a lil bts look at what went into making #theRIHANNAbook …still crazy to look back at the memories! As a special Valentine’s Day gift I’m also happy to announce the super-sized Luxury Supreme edition is available to order now on its own with my personal autograph! Reserve your copy now at therihannabook.com or visit @neimanmarcus

@bergdorfs.”

The book is called, Love, Rihanna.

Designed, according to the website www.theRIHANNAbook.com, to invite you into her world she has produced a “stunning large-format, luxury supreme edition bound in a bespoke Japanese-designed fabric with a pearlescent finish with a matte black, laser-cut steel logo embedded into the front cover.” The bad gal herself will sign every book with the autographed greeting, “Love, Rihanna.”

The book looks at her Barbadian childhood and takes you all the way to her worldwide tours. It also walks you through her iconic fashion moments, as well as her private time with friends and family. Should you get this book, you will also get to see intimate never seen before photographs of RiRi’s life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur.