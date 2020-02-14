“This b***h bigger than a Grammy, you know why? Because everybody got Grammys. But what motherf**king rapper got this… It’s a hood Grammy.” -Boosie

Baton Rouge rap mainstay and certified street dude Boosie Badazz celebrated on social media after receiving a gift from the family of reputed drug overlord Pablo Escobar.

Marked with the late cocaine cowboy’s authentic fingerprints and signed by his brother and business partner Roberto, Boosie is obviously excited to personally receive a part of Medellin history.

“The co-founder of the Medellin cartel sent me this. Medellin, n***a. To Boosie. I keep his name alive. I’m lit the whole day. Can’t nobody tell me sh*t. I’ve sh*tted on the world.”