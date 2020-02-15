Check Out Images from Ace Hood and Shelah Marie’s Wedding and True Love Story

One Valentine’s story that expands further than a day, is that of Ace Hood and Shelah Marie. The two married folks, yes V-Day was their 7 day anniversary, shared on social just how beautiful the ceremony was.

Oh, our heart leaps seeing this example of Black Love, with the backdrop of a little bounce, trap, rap and twerking and a whole lot of truthful adoration. Natural hair and all, they embody what it is like to walk hand in hand in Hip-Hop, without being corny and without being trashy.

Check out how this couple spent the last two weeks and tell us if you don’t wish you were in love like this.

Started with what seemed to be a little before wedding jitters… but they got over it.

Love… conquers all

Now… Meet Ms. Hood #AceMeetsQueen