One Valentine’s story that expands further than a day, is that of Ace Hood and Shelah Marie. The two married folks, yes V-Day was their 7 day anniversary, shared on social just how beautiful the ceremony was.

Oh, our heart leaps seeing this example of Black Love, with the backdrop of a little bounce, trap, rap and twerking and a whole lot of truthful adoration. Natural hair and all, they embody what it is like to walk hand in hand in Hip-Hop, without being corny and without being trashy.

Check out how this couple spent the last two weeks and tell us if you don’t wish you were in love like this.

Started with what seemed to be a little before wedding jitters… but they got over it.

Love… conquers all

I love my custom gown from @pantorabridal so much that I wore it to the club after. I have also warned Ace that I may or may not take it out from time to time to wear to Target. 😂 — @andrea_pittercampbell designed this custom gown literally in hours. She also made special care that I could twerk in it because that was my main priority for my dress. If I tried on a dress and couldn’t practice my #MegTheeStallion knees in it — it was not the dress for me lol. — The beaded fabric, the custom veil, the accented sleeve with skin tone invisible mesh, the detachable overskirt, down to the earrings and headpiece — @andrea_pittercampbell got me right!!! — Highly recpmmmed @pantorabridal. Black female owned and operated and they specialize in curvy brides. ❤️

Now… Meet Ms. Hood #AceMeetsQueen