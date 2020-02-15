Kevin Garnett was a major factor on the Boston Celtics’ team. For his impact on and off the court, he will be having his jersey number retired in Boston.

Garnett will be the 24th member of the Celtics organization to receive the honor.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” said Garnett. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates, and Celtic Nation!”

Garnett was one of the most dominant two-way players in NBA history, arrived to the Celtics in a trade preceding the 2007-08 season. In his first season with the team, he helped lead Boston to its NBA-best 17th World Championship while earning All-NBA First Team and NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. Garnett was an All-Star during five of the six seasons that he played for the Celtics, and was named to four NBA All-Defensive Teams during that time.

Boston made the playoffs in all six of Garnett’s seasons with the team, including the NBA Finals twice and conference finals a third time. He and Pierce were eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets.