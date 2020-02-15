Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges put on a dunking exhibition and was named the MVP of the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game. Bridges led the U.S. Team to a 151-131 win over the World Team and became the first player in the history of the Hornets to earn the honor.

Bridges finished the night with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists and received four of the seven from the media panel and NBA fans that picked a winner.

“I really just wanted to come out and have fun, enjoy the guys, and put on a show for the fans. I mean, I’m happy I got the MVP,” Bridges said. “I really thought Eric Paschall or Collin was going to get it because they had more points than me, but I’m happy I got it too.”

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Each received one vote.

“It’s been amazing. Amazing to get here. A different journey. I took a different road to get here, and I’m glad I’m here. I’m blessed to be here and representing the Cavs. I’m the only player to be representing the Cavs this season. It feels good,” said Cavs guard Colin Sexton