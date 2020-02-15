Thursday, Feb 13, marked the five year anniversary of Drake’s classic mixtape, If You’re Reading This Its Too Late. Quentin Miller heavily contributed to the mixtape and thought that his career had changed for the better after the project’s critical and commercial success. That was until Meek Mill accused Drake of using ghostwriters, specifically Miller.

Miller has stayed relatively quiet about the situation with Meek, only mentioning it in a few interviews since 2016. However, on Thursday, Miller took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation and its aftermath.

Miller begins the video by saying that a lot of people have been reaching out to him about the anniversary of the mixtape. However, Quentin is unable to have the same memories of the project due to Meek Mill’s ghostwriting accusations. “The day he put my name out there and just blew up my whole spot. That shit just fucked everything up for me, bro.”

Miller also claimed that the feud between Drake and Meek ruined his own relationship with DJ Drama and Don Cannon. He ended the video by asking artists and labels to give him another chance.

You can watch the full video below