Former MMA fighter, Hector “Showeather” Lombard headlines Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10 debut in South Florida tonight.

The tenth installment of professional bare-knuckle fighting is a full-circle moment. South Florida’s Kimbo Slice made bare-knuckle street brawls popular.

Now BKFC has made it legal.

“It’s amazing to bring BKFC to South Florida,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “There are great fight fans in South Florida. Hector Lombard, Jim Alers and Luis Palomino are all from there and bringing their tremendous fanbases with them. February 15 will be a great night fights for fans in South Florida.”

Born in Matanzas, Cuba and now fighting out of Florida, Lombard competed for his home country in the 2000 Olympic Games before embarking on his storied MMA career.

He racked up a 17-2-1 MMA record before joining Bellator in 2009, where he won their first-ever middleweight championship and became the first Bellator champion to defend his title. He would then go on to compete 12 times for UFC from 2012 through 2018, and now he’ll be making his highly anticipated BKFC debut tonight.