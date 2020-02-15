When it comes to being one of the best corners in the NFL, you can’t have that conversation without mentioning Josh Norman. In a shocking turn of events, it looks like Norman’s services are no longer needed in Washington DC.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Redskins are releasing Norman which means he can go wherever he wants in Free Agency.

#Redskins are releasing CB Josh Norman, source says. Intriguing situation to watch, as he now has time to find his new team ahead of free agency. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2020

Norman signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington prior to the 2016 season. The move came after the Panthers placed the franchise tag on Norman and then rescinded it because they felt they were not going to be able to work out a long-term deal with him.

At 32, Norman enters a crowded free agent market with no secure future insite. Time will tell, which contenders would love to give the former All-Pro a chance to prove he still has it.