Ryan Garcia (20-0,17 KOs) silenced the haters last night with a first-round KO of Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs).

“I saw the left hook, it was there,” said Garcia. “I just had to commit and caught him in between the shot. It’s called the perfect left hook. I’m ready for everyone and I’m comfortable. I’m turned up, let’s go!”

Fans at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California witnessed the rising lightweight sensation remain undefeated.

“It didn’t last that long, but I watched a video of Sugar Ray Robinson and he did this fake, and threw the perfect left hook. I saw it and went for the left hook. Thought it was going to go longer, not going to lie. I respect Fonseca and thank him for the opportunity.”

Garcia exhibited lightning hand speed and combinations to proves he’s ready for a world title shot.

After the bout, WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney entered the ring. The two have a history from the amateurs but Garcia made no mistake about his intentions.

“We had great fights in the amateurs. Much respect, he got love in the game. We need to get this going. We’re good fighters. Let’s fight!

If I can’t get to Ryan & AB don’t want to fight? I’m going after Mikey!!! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) February 15, 2020

“If Linares had a good performance I said I’d fight him. Let’s get it on. I had a plan for 2020 to fight everyone, so I’m going to beat Linares, beat Davis, and then beat Devin.”