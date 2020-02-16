Buddy Hield and Bam Adebayo were the winners of the Three-Point contest and Skills Challenge of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Chicago.

In exciting fashion, Buddy Hield scored four of five money balls on his closing wrack and won the Mountain Dew three-point shootout on the final shot, which eliminated former champion, Devin Booker.

“As a shooter, this is on your bucket list,” Hield said. “You have to come in, and you want to win a three-point shootout. With a stacked field like that, it makes it even better. Pressure is on, and you’ve got to show up.



“I was talking to Book, and Book said, he’s been in it before, and he was talking about it and said he already got one, and that gave me motivation to get one. He said coming every time brings more pressure. As a shooter, you want to win one. Every shooter wants to win one, and I feel like that. Joe [Harris] won it last year. [Davis] Bertans is having a great year shooting the ball, Devin, Trae [Young], Zach [LaVine]. Top three-point guys in the league. You want to come out and show it. But it’s fun.”



Booker, along with Bertans, fell to Hield in the final rounds, which may be one of his last times in the competition. “I’m getting up there. I can’t go too many times. I think this is my fourth time doing this. I can’t do too many.”

Earlier in the night, Miami HEAT big man Bam Adebayo won the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, besting fellow big man and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the finals. Adebayo was considered a long shot for victory by oddsmakers in Las Vegas, which he heard about and kept on his mind during his winning press conference.

“I just want to say something. I read a tweet that I was last to win in Vegas,” said Adebayo. “So whoever bet, I hope you got your money. I hope you go buy yourself a Ruth’s Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion.”



Both Adebayo and Sabonis will return to the United Center on Sunday to participate in their first NBA All-Star Games.