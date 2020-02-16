Hector Lombard defeated David Mundell by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) Saturday in the headlining event of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 10.

The event was live on pay-per-view from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In a cruiserweight clash that went the full five rounds, Lombard controlled the majority of the fight. However, Mundell used his jab and was able to land a few notable right hands to keep the fight interesting.

“I was aggressive and I scored the points,” said Lombard in victory. “He was backing up the whole time, but my hat off to him. I never thought it was going to be that tough, but he put up a good fight.

“I wanted to be in bare-knuckle because I wanted the experience, and now I have it,” continued Lombard. “I’m pretty sure I have to change my game plan and some little things, but it was an amazing experience.”

Highlights from the night included Ulysses Diaz’s quick stoppage victory over Brian Maxwell in a 195-pound contest. Midway through the first round, Diaz landed multiple punches in the clinch as Maxwell grabbed his forehead and fell to the canvas in pain. Maxwell appeared unable to continue and the referee halted the contest 1:13 into round one.