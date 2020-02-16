The 2020 NBA All-Star Sunday celebration kicked off with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant. The moment began with Magic Johnson addressing the capacity home and those at home, dedicating the evening to both David Stern and Kobe Bryant.



“We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Magic Johnson said. “He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.”



After Magic lead a moment of silence and asking the crowd to hold hands, Hudson hit the stage to perform “For All We Know (We May Meet Again).”



Additional tributes during the game included Team LeBron wearing No. 2, to honor Gianna Bryant and Team Giannis in No. 24 jerseys to honor Kobe. There will be a target score of 24 to wrap the game as well.



You can see the performance below.

Jennifer Hudson sang her heart out in a tribute to Kobe and Gigi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XVATcBBkyI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020