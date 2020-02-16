In a nationwide, unprecedented move, the courts of Los Angeles County are seeking to dismiss over 66,000 marijuana convictions, with some dating back over five decades.

L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey has asked a judge to throw out and dismiss 62,000 felony cases going back as far as 1961 and 3,700 misdemeanor weed cases.

Lacey, who is currently in a tight race for her position with two other candidates, may be using this move as campaign bartering tool to attract voters.

“We believe it is the largest effort in California to wipe out old criminal convictions in a single court motion,” said Lacey in a press conference.

Sealing convictions, Lacey said, will bring relief for many facing obstacles in “building the life they deserve.”

“We’re making a motion to seal it because we realize that’s the issue,” Lacey said. “When you go to apply for a job, you go to apply for housing and your record comes up, even though we’ve expunged it, that may not give you help.”