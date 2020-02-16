Mason Rudolph took to Twitter to call Myles Garrett’s racial slur allegations a “bold-faced lie” after Garrett spoke with ESPN’s Mina Kimes about the Week 11 situation.

Garrett stated that Rudolph called him a “stupid N-word” as he tackled Rudolph during the Nov 14 game. He also blames Rudolph for starting the fight that led to over $700,000 in fines and disciplinary action taken against 33 players.

In the interview, Garrett stated that “When he said it, it kind of sparked something, but I still tried to let it go and still walk away. But once he came back, it kind of reignited the situation. And not only have you escalated things past what they needed to be with such little time in the game left, now you’re trying to reengage and start a fight again. It’s definitely not entirely his fault; it’s definitely both parties doing something that we shouldn’t have been doing.”

Rudolph retweeted a SportsCenter clip of the interview and denied the allegations as well as claiming that Garrett is trying to assassinate his character.

1000% False.



Bold-Faced Lie.



I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur.



This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character. https://t.co/mZcEcC0tCl — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) February 15, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, is standing by his quarterback. In a statement released Saturday morning, Tomlin stated that after the game, he interacted with a lot of people from the Browns organization and received no indication that anything “racial” had happened.

“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on that field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game. I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization — players and coaches,” Tomlin stated.

“If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns’ organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”

Myles Garrett also believes that there is an audio recording of Rudolph calling Garrett the slur, however, an NFL spokesperson stated that no sound from the field was recorded.