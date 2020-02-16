Former First Lady and best-selling author Michelle Obama will have a second California school named in her honor.

In an overwhelming vote, Wilson Elementary School, located in the West Contra Unified School District in California will be renamed Michell Obama Elementary School

According to CNN, the idea was birthed when Two ad hoc meetings received unanimous support from parents, students and community leaders.

“We wanted to choose someone on a global level,” Wilson PTA President Maisha Cole said. “With a new school and new learning environment, we want our children to think beyond Richmond, to think beyond California, and remind them that they can make a difference locally and globally.”

CNN also added that the elementary school will be rebuilt for the 2020-2021 school year, the school said.

Principal Claudia Velez shared her excitement about having the school named after Michelle Obama who she believes is someone who lives by strong values.

“We have the opportunity to have a beautiful new school named after a person who really represents our diversity and values,” Principal Claudia Velez said. “Our school is diverse, modern and innovative, and the things that the kids will be doing will prepare them for a very strong and successful future in whatever career they choose.”

This isn’t the first school who is named after Michelle Obama. In 2012 Michelle Obama Elementary opened in California. According to their website,the students “partake in social emotional learning, restorative justice and rigorous academic instruction. With a focus on 21st century skills and integration of STEAM and project-based learning, our students are rising to academic excellence on their path to college and career readiness”