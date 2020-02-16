The NBA is honoring Kobe Bryant in a fantastic and appropriate way. The league announced on Saturday evening that they are naming the All-Star Game MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant.

NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/m0rjKJ299B — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2020

Bryant was an 18 time All-Star out of 20 years in the league. He won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVPs. In 2009, Bryant was co All-Star Game MVP along with Shaquille O’ Neal. That shared experience would prove to a vital role in rekindling their friendship.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

The NBA acted quickly to find a permanent way to honor the fallen icon. This gesture will serve as a constant reminder of the greatness of Bryant’s impact on and off the court. With this year being the first year the newly renamed award is going to be given out, expect all the NBA All-Stars to give it their all to be the first recipient.

Overall, this was a great gesture by the NBA.