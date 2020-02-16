Like father, like son. Shareef O’Neal is headed to LSU, the same college his dad, Shaquille O’ Neal played for.

On Friday, Shareef told Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg that he was going to LSU.

Shareef O'Neal is headed to LSU. He tells @robinlundberg why he's following in his dad's footsteps https://t.co/10nqM01tSJ pic.twitter.com/USkoT6oOub — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2020

“Real big footsteps,” he said in explaining his decision to play at the same school where Shaquille O’Neal was a two-time All-American. “But I’m ready for it. Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I’ve been in L.A. most of my life, but I’m ready for it.”

O’ Neal will enroll at LSU in June, but it’s not yet known how long he’ll have to sit out as a transfer.

O’Neal was originally an Arizona commit but switched to UCLA after the Sean Miller wiretap scandal. O’Neal took a medical redshirt as a freshman after doctors discovered he had a heart condition for which he underwent surgery.

After successful surgery, O’ Neal did make it back to the court, but only ended up playing in 13 games. Now with him transferring to LSU, O’ Neal can expect more playing time and a ton of comparisons to his Hall of Fame father.