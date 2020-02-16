The Slam Dunk Contest was one of the best of all-time and powered TNT’s exclusive coverage of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night to becoming the most-watched Saturday night telecast since 2017. The broadcast averaged 5.1 million viewers.



TNT won the night of primetime behind the event held in Chicago and netted the top program across all of television. The TNT telecast peaked with an average of 6.4 million viewers from 10:15-30 p.m. ET.



The State Farm All-Star Saturday Night also posted record gains for the NBAonTNT and NBATV social accounts, a 27% rise in video views and 25% in engagement across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Instagram TV in comparison to 2019.



