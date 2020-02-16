In an effort to ease some stress from Gena Sky, the dancer who went viral after falling 15 feet from a pole and breaking her jaw while dancing at work, talk show host Wendy Williams gifted Sky a ten thousand dollar scholarship to help her chase her dream of going to beauty school.

During the visit, Sky revealed the reason she continued dancing after the fall instead of seeking medical attention was because “I knew I falling before I actually fell and I couldn’t save it. I was prepared to pass out so when I realized oh crap, I still here, I was like let me keep going then.”

While Sky wasn’t shocked her story went viral she admits that “shocked is an understatement” when it comes down to all of the press and attention, she has been receiving from media companies and people all over the world.

“I spoke to them and they said they are going to help me out. I don’t know exactly how much it’s going to cost or how much will be covered that is something that will be determined over time,” she said when asked if she would now be receiving compensation due to how big her story has become.

