On Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams asked her audience who was participating in Galentine’s Day, the unofficial female friendship-centric holiday that takes place on Feb. 13. After a round of applause, Williams said, “Well, first of all, if you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this…I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a mensie every 28 days.”

She then added insult to injury by saying, ““You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through. And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” Williams continued. “Gay men, you’ll never be the woman that we are. No matter how gay, sir,” she added, addressing an audience member.

After trending on social media for her insensitive comments she released an apology.

“I’ll start by saying, I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show,” Williams said. “I never do the show in a place of malice. I understand my platform with the community.

“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just having a conversation,” she continued. “I’m not out of touch, except for perhaps yesterday, by saying what I said. So I deeply apologize, and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better.”

