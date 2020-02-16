Young M.A.just released her new video, “She Like, I’m Like” from her album Herstory In The Making’. As a special bonus to fans, she’s also released her new strap-on starter kit.

The rapper collaborated with the company on two Play NYC3-branded products, a strap-on starter kit that comes with a harness and three attachments, and a 7-inch dildo made from dual-density ULTRASKYN.

In a post on Instagram, the Brooklyn rapper wrote, “Launched a pleasure product partnership with @docjohnsonusa 😈 Don’t think twice….Play NYCe – Link in bio to purchase #playnyce #youngma

In a statement she released, she says, “I’m aware I have a heavy influence on women and spark their curiosity around sexuality. I never hide the fact that I keep one in the closet; so I decided to share some of my experience, personal favorites.”

This isn’t her first time working outside of the music business. she previously took her talents from the mic to directing a new adult film for Pornhub, making her adult film directorial debut in 2018 with The Gift, hosted by porn star Asa Akira.

Check out her new video for ‘She Like I’m Like’ below