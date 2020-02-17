adidas Originals presents the latest exclusive collaboration with PALACE Skateboards. Following on from their successful collaboration with Juventus Football Club, and a tennis-inspired collection for the 2018 grass court tennis season, the streetwear giants turn their attention to one of the world’s oldest sporting traditions.



With faithful reworkings of tonal polo shirts with colourful detailing, two classic T-shirts, and some hard-wearing outerwear for winter golf season, the apparel for the collection blends PALACE’s signature aesthetic and logo with adidas’ performance wear heritage





The accessories include a baseball cap, towel, socks and sleeve, all in black with white stripe detailing, and the collection is completed by two pairs of unique PALACE golf shoes.



A street-ready collection fit for the golf course, the adidas Originals PALACE golf collection re-affirms PALACE and adidas’ commitment to reimagining classic sportswear apparel and footwear for a new, modern audience.



The adidas PALACE Golf collection launches on Friday 21st February.