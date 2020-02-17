According to several confirmed reports, FreakNik is returning to ATL as a three-day music fest with more than 40 artists performing over the weekend.

From June 19-21, Freak World, a moniker dubbed from the legendary 90s festival FreakNik, will be held at the Cascade Driving Range in Southwest Atlanta.

Last summer, After 9, an Atlanta-based promo company, brought the festival back to life for a day at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, which featured premiere artists such as Project Pat, Foxy Brown, Uncle Luke, Da Brat and others to a nearly sold-out venue.

After 9 plans to bring more than 100 vendors nd 40-50 artists during the three-day event, which is expected to cap at about 10,000 fans each day.

Starting back in 1983 with only a few participants, but eventually grew to a cult event with hundreds of thousands of attendees within a decade. The Atlanta community became furious over the street parties and crime that occurred during the festival. Mayor Bill Campbell eventually stopped FreakNik. By 2010, Mayor Kasim Reed banned any activities related to FreakNik were ceased.

Until now.