Kehlani dropped off some post-V-Day music on Monday, a song titled “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” The tatted singer dropped the new record produced by The Rascals without mixing or mastering it.

Kehlani revealed after dropping the track the she is single despite having just dropped a record with her now ex, YG, on Valentine’s Day. Kehlani appears to have used the record to vent about the relationship with the West Coast rapper.

shit happens

life really happens

u jus gotta stay pure and move with love and thank god you are one of the ones that do — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 17, 2020

chile drop an album pic.twitter.com/gtWpOgZHmE — mia (@squidshitt) February 17, 2020

The new record comes as Kehlani prepares to tour with Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber this coming Spring. The Oakland native hits the road for the “Changes” tour starting May 14 in Seattle and will end September 28 at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.